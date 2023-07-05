Woman blames liquor store staffers for husband’s death in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man who visited a liquor shop in Nacharam was found unconscious inside the premises. The store’s management, displaying a lack of responsibility, dumped him outside the establishment. When the man’s wife learned about his condition, she rushed to the liquor shop to take him home, only to discover that he had passed away. She holds the shop’s management accountable for her husband’s death.

The deceased, Nagesh, is a 32-year-old labourer who often finds work in construction sites within his residential area to earn a living. Sources said he was known to have a drinking problem, and on this particular occasion, he visited a liquor store, Kanakadurga Wines, located within the Nacharam police station limits on Mallapur Road.

The circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be ascertained, including whether he consumed an excessive amount of alcohol or if there were other contributing factors. Upon finding Nagesh unconscious, the shop’s staff assumed he was drunk and had fallen asleep, so they lifted him and placed him outside the shop. However, when Nagesh’s wife learned about his situation and hurried to the shop, she found that he had already passed away.

She believes that her husband did not have any underlying health issues that could have led to his sudden death and blames the alcohol he consumed from the shop as the cause. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

HYDERABAD: A man who visited a liquor shop in Nacharam was found unconscious inside the premises. The store’s management, displaying a lack of responsibility, dumped him outside the establishment. When the man’s wife learned about his condition, she rushed to the liquor shop to take him home, only to discover that he had passed away. She holds the shop’s management accountable for her husband’s death. The deceased, Nagesh, is a 32-year-old labourer who often finds work in construction sites within his residential area to earn a living. Sources said he was known to have a drinking problem, and on this particular occasion, he visited a liquor store, Kanakadurga Wines, located within the Nacharam police station limits on Mallapur Road. The circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be ascertained, including whether he consumed an excessive amount of alcohol or if there were other contributing factors. Upon finding Nagesh unconscious, the shop’s staff assumed he was drunk and had fallen asleep, so they lifted him and placed him outside the shop. However, when Nagesh’s wife learned about his situation and hurried to the shop, she found that he had already passed away.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She believes that her husband did not have any underlying health issues that could have led to his sudden death and blames the alcohol he consumed from the shop as the cause. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).