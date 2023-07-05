Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman blames liquor store staffers for husband’s death in Hyderabad

The circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be ascertained, including whether he consumed an excessive amount of alcohol or if there were other contributing factors.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man who visited a liquor shop in Nacharam was found unconscious inside the premises. The store’s management, displaying a lack of responsibility, dumped him outside the establishment. When the man’s wife learned about his condition, she rushed to the liquor shop to take him home, only to discover that he had passed away. She holds the shop’s management accountable for her husband’s death.

The deceased, Nagesh, is a 32-year-old labourer who often finds work in construction sites within his residential area to earn a living. Sources said he was known to have a drinking problem, and on this particular occasion, he visited a liquor store, Kanakadurga Wines, located within the Nacharam police station limits on Mallapur Road.

The circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be ascertained, including whether he consumed an excessive amount of alcohol or if there were other contributing factors. Upon finding Nagesh unconscious, the shop’s staff assumed he was drunk and had fallen asleep, so they lifted him and placed him outside the shop. However, when Nagesh’s wife learned about his situation and hurried to the shop, she found that he had already passed away.

She believes that her husband did not have any underlying health issues that could have led to his sudden death and blames the alcohol he consumed from the shop as the cause. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
liquor shop death case Hyderabad death case
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp