KTR launches Rite Software’s development centre in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated Rite Software’s state-of-the-art development centre in Hyderabad on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone for the Houston-headquartered consulting services company. Rite Software specialises in ERP implementation, managed services and product development.

IT and Industries Minister @KTRBRS inaugurated @rite_software's new Software Development Centre in Hyderabad.



RITE Software, a Global IT Solution Provider headquartered at Houston (TX), USA and Hyderabad, Telangana, has a strategic growth trajectory of $ 100M USD in the… pic.twitter.com/guw4rk7o8t — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) July 5, 2023

With a global strategic growth trajectory of USD 100 million in the coming years, Rite Software is set to make a substantial investment of Rs100 crore in Telangana, creating 1,000 job opportunities for IT professionals over the next three years. Rama Rao’s recent visit to the US included a meeting with Rite Software’s leadership team in Houston, where he received an invitation to inaugurate their new development centre.

KTR expressed his delight at witnessing Rite Software’s dedication and progress in the industry. The company has already hired more than 375 professionals and secured a spacious 20,000 sqft office at BSSR Tech Park in the State capital, he said, adding that Hyderabad had become the resource capital of India, attracting global talent. Rama Rao also highlighted the unparalleled growth in IT exports and tech jobs in Hyderabad compared to other Indian cities.

The minister also commended Rite Software for their commitment to fostering growth and generating employment opportunities, particularly in Tier-II cities like Warangal.

Rite Software has established strategic partnerships with industry giants like Oracle, Salesforce and NetSuite, allowing them to leverage cutting-edge technologies and resources to deliver innovative solutions. The company plans to tap into the potential of Tier-2 cities in Telangana, such as Warangal, to further enhance its product engineering.

