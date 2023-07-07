Home Cities Hyderabad

Cops reunite abducted toddler with parents in Hyderabad

According to police, the victim, Krishnaveni, went missing after stepping out to buy a bar of chocolate from a nearby shop.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A four-year-old girl who was abducted from Gatkesar on Wednesday night was successfully found and rescued by the Secunderabad Government Railway Police. The child was then handed over to the Gatkesar police, who reunited her with her parents on Thursday.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) DS Chauhan, personally took part in the rescue operation, picking up the girl himself and returning her to her family. According to police, the victim, Krishnaveni, went missing after stepping out to buy a bar of chocolate from a nearby shop. She was allegedly lured and kidnapped by a local resident named Suresh.

When the parents discovered Krishnaveni’s absence around 8:30 pm, they informed Gatkesar police, who initiated a search operation. Local residents and youths also volunteered to assist the police in their efforts.
The police reviewed CCTV footage and alerted the railway police due to the proximity of the house to a railway line, as several trains had passed since the time of her disappearance. The police informed stations in Guntur, Secunderabad, and other areas about the missing girl.

Police who had received pictures of the victim and the suspect captured by CCTV, questioned a suspicious person who failed to provide satisfactory answers. When the pictures were sent to Gatkesar police, they confirmed the identity of the suspect. CP Chauhan personally intervened and handed over the rescued girl to the Gatkesar police.

