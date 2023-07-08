14-month-old baby’s kidney gives new lease life to 58-year-old in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Parents of a 14-month-old brain-dead baby donated its kidney, giving a new lease of life to a 58-year-old woman who was on dialysis for the last seven years. The rare life-saving surgery was conducted at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. The kidney collected from the baby was successfully transplanted into the elderly woman overcoming the challenges of implanting a small kidney in an elderly person.

Consultant Urologist and Renal Transplant Surgeon Dr Umamaheswara Rao, who led the team that performed the intricate kidney transplant surgery, said: “Availability poses the biggest challenge in organ transplantation. In such situations, it becomes crucial to perform diverse surgeries to save the lives of patients. This surgery surpassed boundaries such as age and size.”

“The human kidney continues to grow and develop until the age of three, after which it reaches its full size and functionality. Even after transplantation, the kidney continues to grow within the recipient’s body,” he said. This groundbreaking procedure not only highlights the remarkable capabilities of medical science but also exemplifies the profound impact of selfless organ donation,” Dr Umamaheswara Rao added.

HYDERABAD: Parents of a 14-month-old brain-dead baby donated its kidney, giving a new lease of life to a 58-year-old woman who was on dialysis for the last seven years. The rare life-saving surgery was conducted at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. The kidney collected from the baby was successfully transplanted into the elderly woman overcoming the challenges of implanting a small kidney in an elderly person. Consultant Urologist and Renal Transplant Surgeon Dr Umamaheswara Rao, who led the team that performed the intricate kidney transplant surgery, said: “Availability poses the biggest challenge in organ transplantation. In such situations, it becomes crucial to perform diverse surgeries to save the lives of patients. This surgery surpassed boundaries such as age and size.” “The human kidney continues to grow and develop until the age of three, after which it reaches its full size and functionality. Even after transplantation, the kidney continues to grow within the recipient’s body,” he said. This groundbreaking procedure not only highlights the remarkable capabilities of medical science but also exemplifies the profound impact of selfless organ donation,” Dr Umamaheswara Rao added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });