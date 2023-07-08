Home Cities Hyderabad

14-month-old baby’s kidney gives new lease life to 58-year-old in Hyderabad

The kidney collected from the baby was successfully transplanted into the elderly woman overcoming the challenges of implanting a small kidney in an elderly person.

Published: 08th July 2023 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad

KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Parents of a 14-month-old brain-dead baby donated its kidney, giving a new lease of life to a 58-year-old woman who was on dialysis for the last seven years. The rare life-saving surgery was conducted at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. The kidney collected from the baby was successfully transplanted into the elderly woman overcoming the challenges of implanting a small kidney in an elderly person.

Consultant Urologist and Renal Transplant Surgeon Dr Umamaheswara Rao, who led the team that performed the intricate kidney transplant surgery, said: “Availability poses the biggest challenge in organ transplantation. In such situations, it becomes crucial to perform diverse surgeries to save the lives of patients. This surgery surpassed boundaries such as age and size.”

“The human kidney continues to grow and develop until the age of three, after which it reaches its full size and functionality. Even after transplantation, the kidney continues to grow within the recipient’s body,” he said. This groundbreaking procedure not only highlights the remarkable capabilities of medical science but also exemplifies the profound impact of selfless organ donation,” Dr Umamaheswara Rao added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kidney KIMS Hospital
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp