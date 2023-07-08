Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Designtales is an Interior Design Studio established in 2016 by youngster Meghana Nimmagadda that believes in creating spaces with stories, whether it is a story of a client in a residential project or a story of a brand in a commercial one, it’s all in the plot and design is just a tool.

With a Bachelors’s degree in Engineering from BITS Pilani, Dubai and a Masters's degree in Interior Design from Pratt, New York, Meghana Nimmagadda strives to create thoughtfully-designed evocative spaces that linger in people’s memories. CE speaks with Meghana about her love for interior designing, approach to work, challenges and more.

What inspired you to become an interior designer?

I’ve always been drawn to the idea of space and how it is an integral part of our memories. Creating spaces where people make memories has always inspired me, and in a way, it makes the space immortal as it lingers in their memories.



What motivates you to come up with new inspirations every day?

No two people in this world are alike. And as we approach a new project, it comes with its own requirements, constraints and, more importantly, a new client. To be able to create something unique and personal to each client and find the best solution for every site keeps us motivated.



In what ways does your personality reflect in your designs?

Our personalities are shaped by our experiences, and mine were always very contrasting in nature. My life in Dubai taught me to run wild with an idea, however far-fetched it seemed, and my life in New York taught me to value every inch and every penny spent. It gives me a good balance between creativity and practicality. So you can often find that my designs embrace this contrast and celebrate the bipolarity between intelligence and emotion, creating evocative spaces.

How do you approach a place for interior work?

I strongly believe in telling a story through design, whether it’s a story of a client in a residential project or a story of a brand in a commercial one. It’s all in the plot, and design is just a tool. Once the story is established, every element is chosen or designed to play its part in telling the overall story. This keeps the design cohesive and adds much meaning to the decisions we make as designers.



How has your journey been?

“I am going to make everything around me beautiful - that will be my life” — Elsie de Wolfe. And that is exactly what I have been doing, and it gives me great pleasure doing it.



According to you, what’s the most challenging part of your work?

As designers and architects, we sometimes find ourselves trying to make safe choices because our choices cost clients their money. So, to be able to keep our imagination wild and allow us the freedom to experiment with new designs is the most challenging part. Luckily, I have been working with some amazing clients lately who have given us the liberty to do so.

Apart from work, what other interests do you have?

I like technology, and I like exploring how it can make the design and execution process better for all parties involved. It probably comes from my engineering background but it keeps me on my toes as there is something new and amazing happening almost every day.





Future plans.

“Creativity is intelligence having fun” — Albert Einstein. With eight years of experience and over 1,00,000 sft of interiors, it is safe to say that I have equipped myself with the knowledge and tools to design a great space. Now, all I have to do is have fun!

