GHMC sets aside Rs 43.66 crore to tackle emergencies during monsoon

The civic body has allocated Rs 33.65 crore for mobile emergency teams.   

Published: 08th July 2023 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the monsoon setting in, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has drawn a comprehensive plan to address potential emergencies.

Under the Monsoon Action Plan, which is aimed at mitigating the impact of heavy rains by effectively managing nalas and stormwater drains in low-lying areas and ensuring the safety of citizens, the civic body has earmarked Rs 43.66 crore to meet any emergencies in its six zones during rains.

According to information provided by the GHMC officials, as many as 226 Static Labour Teams have been stationed at places prone to water logging. A total of Rs 10 crore has been provided to these teams. There are 156 mobile emergency teams with 171 vehicles. The civic body has allocated Rs 33.65 crore for mobile emergency teams.   

The officials, meanwhile, said that the GHMC is committed to ensuring the well-being of citizens and minimizing the impact of heavy rainfall by proactively addressing potential challenges and implementing necessary measures to safeguard lives and properties. In addition to the existing Disaster Response Force teams under GHMC, separate special teams are being formed specifically for monsoon-related emergencies.

