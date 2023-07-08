'Hummus House', sailing the Mediterranean way

Akshara Kappagantu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Latest addition to the food spots of Hyderabad is Hummus House - the restaurant located at Road No 12, Banjara Hills, serves a wide range of starters, main courses and desserts, mainly from Mediterranean cuisine.

With a very simple aesthetic, the place has a minimalistic but calming ambience. It can serve as the best place for various events. The restaurant is owned by Sundar and Monika Virani and can accommodate up to 100 people, making it spacious for events too.

“We already have a Hummus House running in Gujarat and we thought why not open a branch in Hyderabad and a big thank you to the Hyderabadi people for accepting us,” says Monika.

They have a widespread menu that ranges from different dishes from both the Mediterranean and Italian cuisines. Right from starters to desserts, their menu never fails to surprise visitors. They offer different kinds of hummus including beetroot hummus, parmesan hummus and the classic hummus. These are served with pita bread which again is of various kinds like garlic pita bread, classic and many more.

The signature dish of the restaurant is Garlic rice which has a good combination of spice, flavour and taste. The rice is served with a sauce that enhances the taste even more. There is a very good balance between the spice and sweetness in the rice. The fried garlic pieces which are added to the sauce act like icing on the cake.

Falafel dishes are the tastiest and are satisfying too. The filling which has a mix of vegetables, sauces and some flavoured filling, is bound to be an instant favourite.

The watermelon cooler is our summer favourite. The natural sweetness of watermelon along with the mint flavour is a blessing to the taste buds. Their other drinks are also perfect partners to the tasty food.

“Even though it’s only our second month, we have had a great response till now, especially during the weekends. We are also planning on hosting events soon,” shares Monika An afternoon lunch with your friends or a family dinner, this place caters to everyone’s needs.

