Earbuds help cops nab imposters who robbed man by impersonating Task Force police officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three youngsters who resorted to extortion posing as Task Force police officials were arrested by Film Nagar police within a couple of hours of committing the crime.

The wireless Bluetooth earbuds the imposters had stolen from their victims had given them away as the police could track them down with the help of an earbud connection.

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Tolichowki, was on his way home from Film Nagar, when the three imposters stopped his bike, telling him that they were Task Force police officials of the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate.

They forced him to pay them through Google Pay. They also planned to snatch his iPhone but realising that it could be tracked, gave up the idea.

They, however, tried to snatch his earbuds, and in the altercation, one earbud remained with the complainant. The victim immediately alerted the police through Dial 100 and then Film Nagar police who in turn issued a notice to patrol teams.

When a local police team also approached him, he told them that the robbery took place only a little while earlier and that one of the two earbuds was with him only while the other was connected to his phone.

Police immediately tracked the culprits down to a nearby eatery where they were having their breakfast.

The police then moved in and arrested them. The names of the imposters were: Shaik Mohammad Saif (21), Ashwak Ahmed (23), and Muhammad Idris (21) from Humayun Nagar.

