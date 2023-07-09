Home Cities Hyderabad

Earbuds help cops nab imposters who robbed man by impersonating Task Force police officials

The culprits wanted to snatch the victim's iPhone but gave up the idea after realising that it could be tracked.

Published: 09th July 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Theft , Burglar, Thief, Steal

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three youngsters who resorted to extortion posing as Task Force police officials were arrested by Film Nagar police within a couple of hours of committing the crime.

The wireless Bluetooth earbuds the imposters had stolen from their victims had given them away as the police could track them down with the help of an earbud connection.

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Tolichowki, was on his way home from Film Nagar, when the three imposters stopped his bike, telling him that they were Task Force police officials of the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate. 

They forced him to pay them through Google Pay. They also planned to snatch his iPhone but realising that it could be tracked, gave up the idea.

They, however, tried to snatch his earbuds, and in the altercation, one earbud remained with the complainant. The victim immediately alerted the police through Dial 100 and then Film Nagar police who in turn issued a notice to patrol teams.

When a local police team also approached him, he told them that the robbery took place only a little while earlier and that one of the two earbuds was with him only while the other was connected to his phone. 

Police immediately tracked the culprits down to a nearby eatery where they were having their breakfast.

The police then moved in and arrested them. The names of the imposters were: Shaik Mohammad Saif (21), Ashwak Ahmed (23), and Muhammad Idris (21) from Humayun Nagar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
robbers Task Force police Film Nagar police
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp