Telangana HC bench overturns order on Amberpet land by allowing a writ appeal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy overturned an order of a single judge and ruled in favour of the State government with regard to three parcels of land measuring approximately 2,998 sq mt in Amberpet by allowing a writ appeal filed by the Hyderabad district Collector and other revenue authorities.

The single judge had on August 17, 2016, ruled in favour of one Syed Jahangir and two others.

The bench, however, directed the writ petitioners to approach the appropriate civil court and file a suitable civil suit. It also instructed the lower court to handle the proceedings impartially without being influenced by any observations made by the division bench.

The writ appeal challenged the single judge’s order from August 17, 2016, which instructed the respondents not to interfere with the petitioners’ possession of the land measuring 988.49 sq mt, 983.70 sq mt, and 1,025.98 sq mt, located in Bagh Amberpet.

The order also stated that if the respondents intended to utilise the land for a water body for the benefit of the local people during the Bathukamma festival, they must acquire it by providing compensation under the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Following the arguments presented by both sides, the bench allowed the State government’s appeal against the single judge’s orders. Consequently, the writ petitioners were directed to pursue their claims through a civil suit in the competent civil court.

