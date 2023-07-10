Aspiring actor duped of Rs 10L over movie role promise in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A young aspiring actor, eager to make his mark in the movie industry, fell prey to fraudsters in the city, prompting police to investigate the matter. The incident came to light when the victim, who had been nurturing dreams of becoming an actor and later a director, reported the incident to police, revealing that he had been duped of Rs 10 lakh.

The victim had been actively seeking opportunities in the film industry and that is when he received an enticing message on WhatsApp.The unidentified person, claiming to be associated with the film industry, informed him that he had come across his profile and convinced him to share his pictures.Filled with hope for a breakthrough, the victim readily complied without hesitation.

The con artist on the other end of the screen further manipulated the victim by promising him a role in a high-budget film set to be released overseas, along with a photo shoot to kickstart his career.Under the pretext of arranging the photo shoot, the fraudster managed to deceive the victim into handing over Rs 10 lakh. However, the photo shoot never materialised, and the con artist vanished without a trace.It was only then that the victim realised he had been deceived. Police are currently searching for the offender.

