Premature baby ‘loses’ nose, Hyderabad hospital denies negligence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after facing allegations and being booked by the police for negligence in the treatment of a newborn, Fernandez Hospital in Boggulkunta issued a statement, denying the charges. The hospital refuted claims made by the parents that their baby’s nose was detached due to medical negligence, stating that the injury was recognised promptly and appropriate actions were taken.

In a statement, the hospital said that there was no negligence but instead complete transparency. They stated that the family was informed about developments and potential risks at every stage of the treatment. The hospital explained that the baby boy, who was born prematurely, underwent Nasal Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (NCPAP) treatment to support and improve lung function. Shortly after the placement of the NCPAP interface, the medical team noticed the development of a nasal ulcer. Despite their efforts, tissue loss was unavoidable, according to the hospital.

The father of the infant, Imran Khan, told TNIE that the baby’s nose was lost as a result of undergoing phototherapy. He claimed that the doctors acknowledged their mistake and promised to cover the expenses for further treatment.

