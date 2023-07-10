Home Cities Hyderabad

Two-day event on millets in Hyderabad from July 10

The event will take place in a hybrid mode at the auditorium of ICAR-Indian Institute of Rice Research, Hyderabad, on July 10 and 11.

Millets (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the year 2023, which has been designated as the International Year of Millets, the ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad, and the Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Hyderabad, are jointly organising the 58th annual general meeting (AGM) of the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Pearl Millet, the 53rd AGM of Sorghum and the 34th AGM of Small Millets. The event will take place in a hybrid mode at the auditorium of ICAR-Indian Institute of Rice Research, Hyderabad, on July 10 and 11.

The programme on July 10 will commence with a brainstorming session focused on "Enhancing Area, Production, and Productivity of Millets in the Changing Scenario of Demand”. Dr TR Sharma, DDG (Crop Science), ICAR, will chair the session, along with co-chair Dr SK Pradhan, ADG (FFC), ICAR, Dr P Raghurami Reddy, Director of Research at PJTSAU, and convener Dr C Tara Satyavathi, Director, ICAR-IIMR.

During the session, subject matter specialists, stakeholders and policy experts will deliberate on the current status of millet farming and markets, as well as the cutting-edge technologies to improve millet area, production and productivity.Following that, there will be a meeting of the Varietal Identification Committee for Millets.

