UoH professor summoned by Imphal court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kham Khan Suan Hausing, the head of the Political Science department at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), has received summons from an Imphal court in response to a case filed by Meitei activists. The activists claim that professor Hausing’s statements in a recent interview have fueled communal enmity in Manipur.

In the interview, Prof Hausing expressed the opinion that a separate administration for the Kukis could be the most effective solution to address the conflict in Manipur.He also stressed the importance of establishing a truth and reconciliation commission.

Following complaints filed by Moirangthem Manihar Singh, a member of the Meitei Tribes Union (MTU), the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Imphal East district court took cognisance of the case against Professor Hausing. Singh’s complaint alleges that Professor Hausing made derogatory statements about religious sites historically associated with the Meitei community, attempting to defame the Meiteis.

Taking to Twitter, Professor Hausing wrote, “If a majoritarian state and its regime chose to use its coercive monopoly of power to silence truth and violate human rights with impunity, we have to remain united, reclaim and fight for these #ManipurViolence (sic).”

Various UoH student groups have expressed solidarity with Professor Hausing. Communitas, a student organisation within the political science department, stated that Professor Hausing has been writing on Northeast-related issues with great nuance for a long time. They view the charges against him, including promoting enmity, defaming religious sentiments and engaging in a criminal conspiracy, as not only a serious threat to his academic freedom but also to his physical security given the volatile situation.

In a statement, the UoH unit of the Students Federation of India (SFI) said that an attack on a scholar of Professor Hausing’s stature is an attack on academic freedom. The UoH unit of the Students Federation of India (SFI) released a statement asserting that an attack on a scholar of Professor Hausing’s stature is an attack on academic freedom.

