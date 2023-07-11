Celebration of Reality; a look into the diverse collection of artworks at the State Art Gallery

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The art world is a vibrant realm where artists transcend traditional boundaries to express their unique visions. In a mesmerising display of creativity, a breathtaking art show titled 'Narratives of the Here and Now' recently captivated audiences with its diverse collection of artwork at the State Art Gallery, Madhapur. The show is ongoing till July 16 in Hyderabad before travelling to other cities.

“'Narratives of the Here and Now' is a celebration of every individual artist who is participating in this extremely diverse show. It is also about all those who couldn’t participate and those whom we couldn’t accommodate in this moment of ‘Here and Now’. At the primary level, it’s about inclusiveness and coexistence: At a deeper level, it’s about reaching a point of nothingness that is laden with truth/reality,” says Atiya Amjad, art writer & curator, adding, “Initially it was difficult for the artists to adjust to the scroll size requirements but at the end, all of them sent such beautiful pieces.”

This is the first show of scroll paintings of 152 artists from India and abroad, shares Fawad Tamkanat, artist & curator. “As a curator, it was a big task to manage so many artists for the show. This travelling visual treat will go to Mumbai and Singapore initially. We are also planning to take it to Delhi, Australia and Dubai as well,” he says.

“I prefer to paint the people and the environment of my village. I attempt to portray the beautiful moments I share with them. I like to depict the happiness one can derive from small things in life. I try to bring joy to my people through my colours.

I have also been consciously documenting the socio-political and cultural issues that surround the people. My painting methodology involves skilful portraitures, layered with imagery taken from folk art forms of the Nakashi, Kalamkari, Paithan and other indigenous art forms,” says artist Laxman Aelay, whose artwork Poolamma: The Goddess of Life has been done with acrylic on linen canvas.

According to artist Bolgum Nagesh Goud, whose artwork My Bulls done in charcoal and acrylic on canvas medium, says, “My style of paintings is based on experimental studies, ancient stories set in different mediums; acrylics, water colours, pen and ink, metallic inks, oil pastels and other media. These works become a strong statement; a reflection of my vivid perception and understanding of managing human values to achieve individuality.”

“I have painted a group of people who go out with their pets and it starts drizzling. My work depicts a fantasy world, real, and imagined, human and chimeric creatures roam the land, at times camouflaging themselves within the foliage of the jungle, while at other times boldly displaying their uniqueness, showing themselves in urban and rural settings. These beautiful creatures inhabit a community in which forms blend into one another, conflict‐free, and where it’s impossible to separate the apparent intermingling and interconnect social fabric,” shares artist Gouri Vemula whose artwork Pets Day Out - II has been done with acrylic and pen on canvas.

For artist Jaya Baheti whose artwork Colourful Soul has been done with acrylic and mixed media on canvas, her paintings are inspired by life in rural India. “I use Indian cultural symbols such as cow, fish, bird and natural subjects like the moon and other elements of nature. But my temperament is that of a translator who evolves a certain contemporariness with the application of brush strokes and colour palettes. My paintings and style are constantly evolving. The colours on the canvas reflect my state of mind, my emotional being and my spiritual quest,” explains Jaya.

On the other hand, artist D Pavan Kumar whose work Ambiguity – IV has been done with acrylic on canvas, says, “The forms are just silhouettes and impressions of the objects around me, which I have woven into a narrative around the human form. Morph and perspective become important language to narrate impossible experiences in life. The methodology of image-making, by using different kinds of gradients, lines, and textures to enhance the images. The images are incomplete and suspended, hence the viewer can relate to the form and texture accursed at that moment, emotion plays an important role in visuals.”

According to artist Rangoli Garg whose work has been done with acrylic and ink on canvas, titled Dreams are essential to our existence. “My painting ushers the power of women who dare to dream. They are together in their aspirations to realise their potential and let their dreams come true. Various colours depict the various aspects of their visions, which they aspire to transform into reality. I also portray the power of oneness, which leaves an impression of unity and integration,” says Rangoli.

“I generally explore illusions and deal with the constant interaction of nature and manmade subjects. Claiming her Space focuses upon nature attempting to reclaim her space, now encroached upon by humans. The entwining twigs of the flowering lotus and its pods create an illusion. The floating beams are the concrete, symbolic of the concrete jungles in the city. Even though we are cramped in such spaces we still experience nature in small ways. The bird with the open wings represents our repressed lives,” concludes artist Sweta Chandra whose work Claiming her Space –XIII has been done with acrylic on canvas.

