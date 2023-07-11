City nala set for a makeover by GHMC; aiming to improve tourism potential

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the development of the Rain Garden under the Begumpet flyover by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now planning to transform a 1.90-km stretch of open stormwater drain between the Fathenagar Sewage Treatment Plant and Rain Garden into a waterfront development project.

Officials said the nala is presently very polluted due to the flow of sewage and industrial effluents and lacks visual appeal and integration with the surrounding community.

GHMC officials have invited proposals for consultancy services to prepare a detailed project report for the waterfront development. The consultant will be responsible for creating a comprehensive plan, including infrastructure layouts and designs, that integrates various components such as public access to waterfront walkways, cycling trails, heritage and culture-based eco-parks, green areas, amenities zones, souvenir shops, event spaces, activity zones, themed sculptures and open-air theatres, among others.

The proposed components will comply with relevant regulations and aim to enhance aesthetics, improve tourism potential, and create a distinct identity for the location, officials added.

The consultant will conduct a traffic survey to assess traffic patterns, volumes, and behaviours in the specified area, considering the site’s connectivity through the Metro rail corridor, MMTS stations, and major road networks. Additionally, a detailed site analysis will be undertaken to evaluate access, existing activities and structures, landmarks, site drainage, and watershed conditions.

This analysis will help identify traffic congestion points and peak hours. The consultant will also prepare an operation and maintenance plan for the entire development, including standard operating procedures (SOPs) and key performance indicators (KPIs), officials said. Previously, the HMDA developed a Rain Garden at the intersection of Kukatpally and Yousufguda nalas to beautify the stormwater drain.

