Melodies of the Soul; celebrating Nawab Mir Yousuf Ali Khan

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Commemorating Nawab Mir Yousuf Ali Khan’s (Salar Jung III) birth anniversary, the Salar Jung Museum organised a captivating evening of Ghazals, aptly named Sham-e-Ghazal on Saturday. Talented singer Sharad Gupta mesmerised the audience with his rendition of famous Urdu songs such as Kagaz Ki Kashti and Yeh Daulat Yeh Shauhrat, among others.

The event was graced by Khaleequr Rahman, a senior leader of the TRS party, along with Nagender Reddy, director of the museum, and esteemed board members, including Nawab Ehteram Ali Khan.

Gupta’s melodious voice mesmerised the audience and the western wing auditorium of the museum resounded with spirited applause and ‘waah-waah’ in admiration. “I had a long list of farmaishein (requests) that I had sent him a day earlier,” said Ehteram Khan. “I have been listening to him for the past 25 years. I have seen him becoming a refined singer,” he added. On being asked if he had a favourite to pick from the long list, he replied, Ranjish Hi Sahi.

Other songs that had the audience spellbound included Chaudavi Ka Chand, Phhir Chhidi Raat Baat Phoolon Ki, Phoolon Ke Rang Se, Rahe Ya Na Rahe Hum and more. The singer had the audience in the palm of his hand when he began to hum Kagaz Ki Kashti at the requests of one of the audience members.

The crowd emerged as the true patron of the singing jewel, showing their support and admiration for his talent through enthusiastic applause and expressions of adulation.

A group of elderly ladies in the audience seemed entranced by the singer. “I loved the performance. With the songs, one should also say the name of the ghazal writer,” said Amina Kishore, a retired English Professor.

Adding to the praises, her friend Taiyyaba Belgrami said, “I am listening to him for the first time and I am mesmerised. It took us back to the time when ghazal events were a common sight in Hyderabad. People would invite singers to their homes, especially during monsoons. It is indeed a treat for my generation. The younger ones are attracted to film songs these days, they don’t have the patience to listen to this.”

They all had a long list of requests for him to sing. “Sharad is one guy I love because of his unique style. There are very few singers like him in the city. I think he has not really got the recognition that he deserves. Traditional music like qawali and ghazal singing is not as popular now as it used to be, younger generations are not inclined towards it. India has had great ghazal maestros such as Jagjit Singh and we have always appreciated ghazal singers from across the borders also like Ghulam Ali and Mehdi Hasan. I remember the last time Ghulam Ali Saheb came to Hyderabad. He said that I have performed all over the world but the kind of admiration I get here is unmatchable. Coming from an artiste of his calibre, it speaks volumes for the appreciation Hyderabadis have for the art and the artiste,” said Khaleequr Rahman, senior TRS leader.

Coming from the Totaram Sagarlal jewellers’ family of Hyderabad, Sharad Gupta has been performing ghazals, bhajans and Hindi film songs for more than two decades now. He started singing at the tender age of seven.

“I enjoyed the performance very much. I have been performing on Nawab Saheb’s birth anniversary for ten years now. It is absolutely the cream crowd of Hyderabad-Secunderabad that comes here, all wonderful listeners. I used to come to the museum as a student but to be able to perform here on Salar Jung’s birth anniversary is a beautiful feeling by itself,” said Sharad Gupta. On being asked about any upcoming releases, he said there is an album of ghazals called Kehna Ussey lined up for release this December.

