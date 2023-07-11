Home Cities Hyderabad

Osmania University College of Engineering gets 10-yr extension for its autonomous status from UGC

In a letter, the UGC requested Osmania University (OU) to issue an official notification within 30 days, acknowledging the extension of autonomous status for the college.

Published: 11th July 2023 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Osmania University College of Engineering (OUCE) has been granted a 10-year extension of its autonomous status by the University Grants Commission (UGC) commencing from the academic year 2022-23 until 2031-32.

The UGC made this decision based on the college’s previous two instances of being granted autonomous status, without the need for further inspections or team visits. The UGC also took into account the accreditation of all engineering departments within the college by the National Board of Accreditation, as well as the college’s NAAC A-plus accreditation.

The faculty members at OU expressed their satisfaction, recognising that very few colleges in the country have maintained autonomous status for such an extensive period.  Professor Sriram Venkatesh, the principal of OUEC, emphasised that this status will provide the college with greater independence in designing courses and syllabi, as well as the ability to prioritise research projects.

