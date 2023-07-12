Home Cities Hyderabad

Cellar digging continues despite ban

GHMC officials dump construction and debris waste in an illegally dug cellar in Chandanagar Circle. (Photo | Express)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Despite the ban on the excavation of cellars for the construction of multi-storied buildings in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region, it is continuing unabated across the city and often without proper safety measures in place, suggest reports. In a bid to prevent untoward incidents, GHMC officials are looking to take action against erring developers and builders by sealing the construction site and filling the cellars with construction and debris (C&D) waste material.  

The civic body has already identified as many as 78 sites where cellar excavation is going on, but officials expect the number to rise as the circle-wise inspections are still going on. Most of the cellar excavations are going in Serilingampally, Chandanagar, Moosapet, LB Nagar, Goshamahal, Saroornagar, Jubilee Hills, Rajendra Nagar, Secunderabad and other circles, according to the Town Planning wing of GHMC.

GHMC officials told TNIE that with monsoon setting in, the civic body is keeping an eye on the cellar construction activities in all the circles to avoid untoward incidents. The restrictions on cellar construction are implemented due to the potential risks of inundation and collapse which can lead to loss of lives.

Previously, the city reported structures and retaining walls caving in during the rainy season due to cellar excavations. Officials said they are keeping track of the dilapidated buildings and will demolish them after checking the structural stability of those old buildings. 

Presently there are over 100 old buildings mostly in Goshamahal, Secunderabad circles and parts of Old City which are on the verge of collapse. The authorities have been told to inspect each ongoing construction where cellar excavations are in progress and verify the cellar setbacks to be maintained as per the sanctioned plan.

In case of an unauthorised dig cellar or already dig cellar and no work is in progress, the safety of the surrounding structures has to be checked followed by precautionary measures.

Immediate action should be taken for the closure of such cellars with the help of C&D waste and issuing notices. In case of non-compliance with the notice, action has to be initiated to stop further work, and process to cancel the permission besides filing of criminal case of negligence against the builder.

Simultaneously filling up of the excavated portion shall be taken up with the help of the C&D waste wing. Special attention is being given to the areas where there are sloppy terrains or rock cutting being carried upon and chances of landslide.

