KCR to inaugurate Secretariat shrines on Aug 25

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The reconstructed temple, mosque and church in the new Secretariat premises will be inaugurated on August 25. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect on Tuesday. He took this decision after consulting the religious heads. Accordingly, on August 25, he will re-open the temple by installing a Nalla Pochamma idol in the presence of priests in accordance with Hindu traditions.

The same day, Rao will inaugurate the mosque and church in accordance with Islamic and Christian traditions, according to a release issued by the CMO.

Rao held a review with ministers, chief secretary, CMO and R&B officials, and with the executive members of the Telangana Secretariat Employees Association on Tuesday. On the occasion, the chief minister announced that all three places of worship would be inaugurated on the same day.

VRAs to be absorbed into the Irrigation dept

Meanwhile, Rao decided to utilise the services of Village Revenue Assistants in the Irrigation department based on their educational qualifications.

The State government constituted a Cabinet sub-committee with ministers KT Rama Rao, G Jagadeesh Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod to discuss with VRAs and finalise the modalities to absorb them in the Irrigation department.

The Cabinet sub-committee will start consultations with VRAs from Wednesday onwards. The entire process will be completed within a week.

Services of Panchayat secretaries to be regularised: CM

The CM has decided to regularise the jobs of panchayat secretaries, who completed their four-year training period. At the review meeting, he said the committee formed at the district level will examine the performance of the Secretaries who have completed their probation period.

It was decided in the meeting to regularise those who have reached two-thirds of the targets set by the committee. The government has made it mandatory for panchayat secretaries to take up various responsibilities

HYDERABAD: The reconstructed temple, mosque and church in the new Secretariat premises will be inaugurated on August 25. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect on Tuesday. He took this decision after consulting the religious heads. Accordingly, on August 25, he will re-open the temple by installing a Nalla Pochamma idol in the presence of priests in accordance with Hindu traditions. The same day, Rao will inaugurate the mosque and church in accordance with Islamic and Christian traditions, according to a release issued by the CMO. Rao held a review with ministers, chief secretary, CMO and R&B officials, and with the executive members of the Telangana Secretariat Employees Association on Tuesday. On the occasion, the chief minister announced that all three places of worship would be inaugurated on the same day.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); VRAs to be absorbed into the Irrigation dept Meanwhile, Rao decided to utilise the services of Village Revenue Assistants in the Irrigation department based on their educational qualifications. The State government constituted a Cabinet sub-committee with ministers KT Rama Rao, G Jagadeesh Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod to discuss with VRAs and finalise the modalities to absorb them in the Irrigation department. The Cabinet sub-committee will start consultations with VRAs from Wednesday onwards. The entire process will be completed within a week. Services of Panchayat secretaries to be regularised: CM The CM has decided to regularise the jobs of panchayat secretaries, who completed their four-year training period. At the review meeting, he said the committee formed at the district level will examine the performance of the Secretaries who have completed their probation period. It was decided in the meeting to regularise those who have reached two-thirds of the targets set by the committee. The government has made it mandatory for panchayat secretaries to take up various responsibilities