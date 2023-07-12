Home Cities Hyderabad

LPG leak fire leaves 7 of family critical

Fire tenders and Disaster Response Force personnel rushed to the spot after receiving the information and managed to put out the fire.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seven members of a family, including three children, suffered grievous injuries when a leak from a domestic LPG cylinder led to a fire in Domalguda on Tuesday.

The mishap occurred when the family members were preparing special dishes on the occasion of Bonalu. The injured persons were rushed to Gandhi Hospital for treatment and their condition is said to be critical.

The head of the household, Padma, and her sister, Nagamani, her husband, Anand, her daughter, Dhanalakshmi and three sons, Abhinav, Sharanya and Vihar were at the house at the time of the mishap.

Police said that while they were cooking, gas leaked from the regulator and the house caught fire. As the victims screamed, the locals tried to intervene and douse the flames. They added that all seven family members had received severe burns as the fire had spread quite a bit, resulting in damage to the house and household items. 

Fire tenders and Disaster Response Force personnel rushed to the spot after receiving the information and put out the fire. Based on a preliminary probe, fire officials said the mishap was caused by the improper installation of the regulator to the cylinder. It caused the gas leak, which subsequently led to the fire, but maintained that the cylinder did not explode in the incident.

