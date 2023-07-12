Understanding air dynamics; a study on air quality in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shruthi Devulapalli, a Senior Associate at Novartis, has been awarded a PhD degree in Environmental Science from Dr B R Ambedkar Open University. Her thesis, titled “A Study on the Air Quality of Hyderabad – Pre-Covid, during Covid Lockdown and Post-Covid Conditions,” presents pioneering research on the impact of various air pollutants on the city’s atmosphere.

The researcher’s study reveals that during the lockdowns, air pollution was reduced due to restrictions on the movement of vehicles, agricultural refuse burning and industrial work. The study compares the air quality data collected from six stations in Hyderabad for November 2019, April 2020 and April 2022.

“Studies have shown that air pollution levels were already above the permissible limits even before the advent of COVID-19 in Hyderabad. The primary sources of air pollution were vehicular exhausts, industrial emissions, construction activities, and the burning of solid waste. The pollution levels were found to be higher during peak traffic hours and during the winter season,” says Shruthi.

As the pandemic saw restrictions in the works of industries, commercial institutions and human movement, pollution was reduced in the city, as per the findings of her study.

Why this study?

According to Shruthi, pollution was reduced as the city went into seclusion. “As a result, it was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to study the interplay between atmospheric chemistry and its reaction, as well as the contributions of both natural and human causes of air pollution,” she said.

“We have assessed the air quality in Hyderabad before Covid, during Covid lockdown, and after the lockdowns for the levels of Particulate Matter (PM), Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), Sulfur Dioxide (SO2), Ammonia (NH3), Ozone (O3), Carbon Monoxide (CO) and Benzene in the air. Air pollutants monitored by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) over six stations in Hyderabad were considered in this study: Sanathnagar, Zoo Park, ICRISAT Patancheru, Bollarum Industrial area, DA Pashyamylaram and Hyderabad Central University,” she explained.



Results and Findings

The lockdowns implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a decrease in contaminant concentrations, except for O3, which showed inconsistent behaviour.

PM2.5 and PM10 percentages decreased, although there were conflicting patterns with PM2.5 levels rising in some areas and falling in others due to shifts in pollution sources that were not immediately impacted by the lockdown.

NO2 levels were significantly correlated with urban attempts to halt industrial and transit activities, while PM2.5 levels were influenced by the intensity of various sources such as car fumes, industrial activities, thermal power production, and wood combustion pollution.

March, April, and May of 2020 also showed significant reductions in pollutant concentrations compared to 2019.

These findings suggest that the pandemic resulted in improved air quality and emphasize the importance of stringent air quality policies and emission control strategies for public health and the environment.

A major limitation of the study is that most of the data collected were limited to localised areas, the reason being it was difficult to accurately measure air quality on a wider scale.

Owing to the decreased levels of pollution observed in the city during the lockdowns, the study has made a few recommendations for policymakers such as adopting a five-day work week across all sectors, particularly the government sector. This would significantly reduce the number of vehicles on the road. Encourage the use of cleaner fuels, improve public transportation, extend the metro lines to more areas and multiple directions and encourage the use of Electric vehicles (EVs).

Shruthi completed her Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering in the US. She gratefully acknowledges the support and guidance of her professor Prof. P. Madhusudhana Reddy and the university staff. She would continue with her research, investigating air quality in Hyderabad.

