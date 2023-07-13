Home Cities Hyderabad

Bharat Gaurav train starts 8th trip from Secunderabad

Boarding and deboarding are allowed at eight locations including Khammam, Eluru and Vijayawada.

Published: 13th July 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Pilgrims pose for a group photograph before boarding the Bharat Gaurav Express at Secunderabad Railway Station on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bharat Gaurav Train introduced by South Central Railway (SCR) continues to garner immense popularity among rail users. These tourist circuit trains have provided a unique opportunity for passengers from the two Telugu states.

Following the successful completion of seven previous journeys, the train embarked on its eighth trip from Secunderabad railway station, on Wednesday.

The train offers passengers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh a chance to explore some of the most ancient and historically significant places in the eastern and northern regions of the country.

Along with Secunderabad, the train facilitates boarding and deboarding at eight other locations, including Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Pendurthi and Vizianagaram, spanning the two Telugu states.

Over the course of nine days, passengers are taken to prominent destinations such as Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. The ninth trip of the Bharat Gaurav train will commence on July 26. It will cover Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj in nine days. Interested pilgrims can book their tickets on the IRCTC website. The price of the package starts from Rs 15,075.

Packages from Rs 31,500

The ‘Saurashtra With Statue of Unity’ tour will commence on September 10, spanning 7 days and 6 nights, with prices starting from Rs 31,550. The package covers air tickets from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad and vice versa, night stays along with breakfast and dinner

