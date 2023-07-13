Good news for chicken lovers! Popeyes comes to Hyderabad

Home Cities Hyderabad

Popeyes is globally known for its chicken menu, particularly its chicken sandwich, and the Hyderabad Popeyes will also offer a variety of fried chicken items. 

The Louisiana-style fried chicken and signature from Popeyes.

Hyderabad has become the fifth city in India to get Popeyes Fried Chicken. An outlet of the famed fried chicken brand has been opened in Satyam Mall, Ameerpet.

Currently, there are Popeyes outlets in Bengaluru, Chennai, Manipal, and Coimbatore.

The company claimed that its Louisiana-style fried chicken and signature Cajun flavors have already "struck a chord" with the Indian audiences already.

In India, the chain also offers rice bowls and wraps, including a vegetarian option. The brand is, however, more known for its signature fried chicken coated in flavourful sauces with smoky pepper and sweet chilli flavours.

The Indian operations of Popeyes is being operated by Jubilant Foodworks, which also runs India's biggest pizza chain Domino's.

Globally, the Popeyes chain specializes in Orleans-style culinary masterpieces, featuring the renowned fried chicken and signature chicken sandwiches.

“We are overjoyed to bring Popeyes to the energetic heart of Hyderabad, the fifth city for the brand in South India", shared Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited. 

