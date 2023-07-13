Home Cities Hyderabad

Peek into local culture

One of the primary benefits of staying in a home-stay rather than hotels is that locals can get the financial support through the payment made by the guests.

Published: 13th July 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By K Sarvani Sita
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an era of globalisation and mass tourism, travellers are increasingly seeking authentic experiences that allow them to connect with the local culture and truly immerse themselves in a destination.

One of the most enriching ways to achieve this is through the concept of a homestay. Far beyond the typical hotel stay, a homestay offers a unique opportunity to live with a local host, gaining insights into their way of life, traditions, and customs. Usually, the expenditure will be quite less when compared to hotels, lodges and restaurants.

Moreover, the relationships made here are long-lasting and can become the best memories in a person’s life. One of the primary benefits of staying in a homestay rather than a hotel is that locals can get financial support through the payment made by the guests.

This financial support may help them in improving their livelihood. “We started home-stay because of the financial support. We are getting an ample amount of income from the visitors.

We are happy to spend time with them and within a week, they become a part of our family,” says homestay host Palvancha, who has a property in Durga Grounds, Khammam, Telangana. Similarly another host from Sharada Homestay, Venkateshwar Hills Colony, Road No 2, Palvancha, Telangana, shares, “We started a homestay to give people comfort at a low price.”

“The main benefit of choosing homestay is that you can experience the local culture and cuisines. Living with a local family gives you the opportunity to become connected with their routines, costumes and traditions,” shares Prasad, a business traveller.

According to a solo traveller, Naveen, “Home-stay is the best way to choose rather than hotels because the locals have a brief knowledge on that particular place rather than maps and travel guides. They will give you the exact information and clarify your doubts.” Echoing the same thoughts, another solo traveller Ramesh says, “I love to travel and explore things. Staying in homestays gives comfort and peace. The arrangements are good.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tourism Homestay
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp