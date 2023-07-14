Home Cities Hyderabad

Musical fountain shifted; shows to restart by July-end

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority has entrusted a private agency with the operation and maintenance of the fountains for a period of three years.

Published: 14th July 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Workers move the fountain with the help of cranes to relocate it from NTR Marg to People’s Plaza in Hyderabad, on Thursday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The floating musical fountains that were recently installed near Amogham Lake View Restaurant, opposite the new Telangana State Secretariat, have been relocated to People’s Plaza on PVNR Marg. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has nearly completed the equipment installation at the new location.

Last month, all the equipment and accessories of the musical fountains were detached from NTR Marg and shifted to People’s Plaza for installation. Efforts are underway to make them functional by the end of this month.

The decision to relocate the fountains to People’s Plaza was made due to the unfavourable conditions at the previous location. Heavy traffic movement and resulting congestion caused inconvenience and made it difficult for the public, especially motorists passing through NTR Marg, to view the fountain shows.

The HMDA identified People’s Plaza as an ideal location for the musical fountains, offering a proper viewing area without traffic snarls. Visitors can also conveniently park their vehicles at the site. According to sources, the floating musical fountains, worth Rs 17.02 crore, were initially installed near Amogham Lake View Restaurant on NTR Marg for the Formula E Prix held on February 11 this year.

With the conclusion of the event and the opening of the new Telangana State Secretariat, the decision was made to relocate the fountains to a more suitable location.

Once installed, the fountains are planned to have three shows on weekdays and an increased number of shows (four) on weekends and holidays. Each show will last for 20 minutes and will be scheduled between 7 PM and 10 PM on weekdays.

Officials said the fountain displays three sets of lasers that project various themes onto its surface. It also features a mist fairy fog, creating a cloud effect synchronised with music programmed through the DMX controller. The HMDA has entrusted a private agency with the operation and maintenance of the fountains for a period of three years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Metropolitan Development AuthorityPeople’s Plaza
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp