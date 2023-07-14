Musical fountain shifted; shows to restart by July-end

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The floating musical fountains that were recently installed near Amogham Lake View Restaurant, opposite the new Telangana State Secretariat, have been relocated to People’s Plaza on PVNR Marg. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has nearly completed the equipment installation at the new location.

Last month, all the equipment and accessories of the musical fountains were detached from NTR Marg and shifted to People’s Plaza for installation. Efforts are underway to make them functional by the end of this month.

The decision to relocate the fountains to People’s Plaza was made due to the unfavourable conditions at the previous location. Heavy traffic movement and resulting congestion caused inconvenience and made it difficult for the public, especially motorists passing through NTR Marg, to view the fountain shows.

The HMDA identified People’s Plaza as an ideal location for the musical fountains, offering a proper viewing area without traffic snarls. Visitors can also conveniently park their vehicles at the site. According to sources, the floating musical fountains, worth Rs 17.02 crore, were initially installed near Amogham Lake View Restaurant on NTR Marg for the Formula E Prix held on February 11 this year.

With the conclusion of the event and the opening of the new Telangana State Secretariat, the decision was made to relocate the fountains to a more suitable location.

Once installed, the fountains are planned to have three shows on weekdays and an increased number of shows (four) on weekends and holidays. Each show will last for 20 minutes and will be scheduled between 7 PM and 10 PM on weekdays.

Officials said the fountain displays three sets of lasers that project various themes onto its surface. It also features a mist fairy fog, creating a cloud effect synchronised with music programmed through the DMX controller. The HMDA has entrusted a private agency with the operation and maintenance of the fountains for a period of three years.

