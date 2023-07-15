Home Cities Hyderabad

Death toll in Domalguda LPG leak fire climbs to four

The incident occurred during a Bonalu celebration at the building located in Rose Colony, due to a leak in an LPG cylinder.

Published: 15th July 2023 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 12:18 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The blaze due to an LPG cylinder leak which took place in Domalguda on Tuesday, injuring a family of seven, claimed three more lives on Friday while they were undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

The incident had occurred during a Bonalu celebration at the building, located in Rose Colony. One of the victims, Padma, and her sister, Nagamani, attempted to turn off a gas stove that had been leaking, it was then that a spark ignited a massive fire, engulfing the room.

Later, police successfully rescued all seven family members, including three minors. One of the victims, 11-year-old Sharanya, succumbed to her burns the day after the incident. The remaining family members were receiving treatment for their injuries, primarily burns.

The three persons who lost their lives in the fire have been identified as Padma, 53, her daughter Dhanalaxmi, 28, and Dhanalaxmi’s younger son Abhinav, 7.

