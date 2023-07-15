Man battling alcohol addiction hangs self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man in his thirties, R Ramesh, residing in Kawadiguda ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan as a result of his inability to overcome alcohol addiction to alcohol. Gandhi Nagar police have registered a case to investigate the matter.

Ramesh hailed from Janagaon and was married and lived in Kawadiguda with his wife and two children.

Previously, he worked as a medical representative in the private sector. However, a couple of years ago, his occasional alcohol consumption escalated into a full-blown addiction, which eventually cost him his job.

Unable to cope with his addiction, Ramesh decided to quit his job and became entangled in the struggles of alcohol dependency.

His behaviour towards his wife deteriorated, as he would often harass her for money to sustain his drinking habit. Concerned about their son’s well-being, Ramesh’s parents arrived in the city to offer support to him and his family. They decided to admit him to a rehabilitation centre in hopes that it would aid his recovery.

However, despite spending some time in the rehabilitation programme, Ramesh relapsed into his drinking habit as soon as he was released. This time, he even resorted to harassing his parents for money to fuel his addiction, creating a distressing daily cycle of monetary demands.

In the absence of his parents, who had started working to support the family, and his wife, who was away at work, Ramesh took his own life by hanging himself. It was only when they returned in the evening that they discovered his body.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

