Home Cities Hyderabad

Man battling alcohol addiction hangs self

Despite spending some time in the rehabilitation programme, Ramesh relapsed into his drinking habit as soon as he was released from the programme.

Published: 15th July 2023 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide, attempt to suicide

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man in his thirties, R Ramesh, residing in Kawadiguda ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan as a result of his inability to overcome alcohol addiction to alcohol. Gandhi Nagar police have registered a case to investigate the matter.

Ramesh hailed from Janagaon and was married and lived in Kawadiguda with his wife and two children.
Previously, he worked as a medical representative in the private sector. However, a couple of years ago, his occasional alcohol consumption escalated into a full-blown addiction, which eventually cost him his job.

Unable to cope with his addiction, Ramesh decided to quit his job and became entangled in the struggles of alcohol dependency.

His behaviour towards his wife deteriorated, as he would often harass her for money to sustain his drinking habit. Concerned about their son’s well-being, Ramesh’s parents arrived in the city to offer support to him and his family. They decided to admit him to a rehabilitation centre in hopes that it would aid his recovery.

However, despite spending some time in the rehabilitation programme, Ramesh relapsed into his drinking habit as soon as he was released. This time, he even resorted to harassing his parents for money to fuel his addiction, creating a distressing daily cycle of monetary demands.

In the absence of his parents, who had started working to support the family, and his wife, who was away at work, Ramesh took his own life by hanging himself. It was only when they returned in the evening that they discovered his body.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide alcohol addiction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp