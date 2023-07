No water supply on July 19, 20

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There will be no water supply or partial water supply in several areas of Greater Hyderabad from 6 AM on July 19 to 6 PM on July 20. Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has proposed shutdown on July 19 and 20 to arrest the leakages on 3000 mm dia MS pumping main from Murmur to Bommakkal @ chainage of 22.5 km and 24.0 km, Appannapet Cheruvu, Peddapalli District under Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme (GDWSS), Phase-I.

O&M Division-VI- Borabanda reservoir commanding area, Venkatagiri reservoir commanding area, Banjara Hills reservoir commanding area, Erragadda, Ameerpet, Yellareddyguda, Yousufguda etc, O&M Divn.IX- KPHB, Malyasian Township reservoir commanding area, Yellammabanda and Alwal reservoir command area. O&M.XII- Shapur Nagar reservoir commanding area Chintal reservoir commanding area, Jeedimetla, Vani Chemicals, Jagadgirigutta, Gajularamaram, Suraram and Alwal reservoir commanding areas, O&M XIII- Sainikpuri, Defence Colony and Alwal reservoir commanding areas. O&M XIV- Kapra Municipality, Saibaba Nagar Radhika, Mahesh Nagar. O&M XV- Lingampally to Kondapur, Gopalnagar, Mayurinagar reservoirs commanding area.

O&M XIX- Nagaram, Dammaiguda, Rampally, Keesara and RGK areas. O&M Div XXIII- Pragathinagar, Nizampet and Bachupally. O&M XXIV- Bolarum, Ring Main-III online supplies. O&M XXV- Kompally, Gondlapochampally, Thumkunta, Jawaharnagar, Dewaryamjal and Hakimpet areas. RWS offtake areas: No water supply from Pragnapur (Gajwel), Aler(Bhongir), Ghanpur (Medchal/Shameerpet), Part of Cantonment Area, MES and Turkapally Biotech park from Alwal command area. HMWS&SB has requested the citizens use water sparingly.

