Home Cities Hyderabad

980 degrees conferred in IIT-H’s 12th convocation

This is the highest number of degrees awarded at the institute and perhaps at any second-generation IIT in India.

Published: 16th July 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

S Somnath presents the President of India gold medal to G Karthik Balaji of computer science and engineering stream on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) celebrated its 12th convocation, marking a milestone with a total of 966 students receiving 980 degrees, including four gold medals and 38 silver medals.

The convocation was graced by S Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), as the chief guest.

This is the highest number of degrees awarded at the institute and perhaps at any second-generation IIT in India. This number also includes the first-time graduating batch of our BTech in artificial intelligence and Bachelor in Design, along with the first set of online MTech graduates. 

Among the notable graduates, G Karthik Balaji from computer science and engineering was awarded the President of India gold medal. The other three recipients of gold medals were Priyasha Choudhary from liberal arts and Desale Pranjal Narendra from engineering physics.

Additionally, 38 silver medals were awarded to students who achieved the highest CGPA in various departments, including 11 in BTech, one in BDes, three in MSc, 20 in MTech, one in MA, and two in MDes.

Congratulating the students, Somanath expressed his admiration for the role of technology creators in shaping the future. As an engineer and scientist, he likened his love for rockets to that of a parent for a child. Reflecting on the beauty of rockets during the Chandrayaan-3 mission, he expressed optimism about bridging the gap between human space travel and robotic exploration.

Somanath addressed the question often asked about sending robots instead of humans to explore space. He explained that while robots lack sensory perception and the emotions derived from experiences, advancements in technology are closing this gap. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
education Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp