Actor shoots lover’s ex-husband with airgun

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Television actor Manoj Kumar has been detained by Shamirpet police following an incident where he allegedly opened fire at his live-in partner’s ex-husband at Celebrity Resort in Shamirpet.

However, police have confirmed that there are no visible injuries on the complainant, and an investigation is currently underway after a case was registered.

The accused, Manoj, is currently residing with a woman and her children, as she had previously divorced her husband. On Sunday, the woman’s ex-husband, Siddharth Das, went to a villa at Celebrity Resort, where she, her children, and Manoj were present.

The woman stated that their separation occurred in 2019, and the legal proceedings are ongoing. She added that the court had determined that the father was not allowed to meet the children. However, he arrived on Saturday morning to see them.

An argument ensued between Siddharth and Manoj when Siddharth visited the villa to meet the children. During the altercation, Manoj allegedly pointed an airgun at Siddharth and shot him, resulting in minor injuries caused by the pellet.

Siddharth filed a complaint with the Shamirpet police, leading to the registration of a case, and Manoj was subsequently taken into custody for further investigation.

