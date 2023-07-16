Mahankali temples geared up for Bonalu today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Barring Secunderabad, all Mahankali temples in Hyderabad including the ones in Old City have been spruced up to celebrate Bonalu on Sunday. The prominent Lal Darwaza Mahankali Temple and the historic Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple, along with several other temples in the Old City, will host the main festivities. The temples have been adorned with special illumination, buntings, and festoons, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

Stringent security measures have been implemented at all major Mahankali Temples. Various VIPs, including ministers, political leaders, and others, are expected to visit temples and seek the blessings of Goddess Mahankali.

Separate queues for women have been arranged at the temple premises. This arrangement ensures that women can offer bonam, a sacred offering consisting of cooked rice, jaggery, curd, and neem leaves, to Goddess Sri Mahankali in a convenient and hassle-free manner.

The 11-day festival will culminate on Monday, with the oracle prediction known as Rangam, taking place at 11 am at the Akkanna Madanna Temple in Haribowli. This will be followed by a grand procession featuring a caparisoned elephant carrying the sacred ‘Ghatams’ of Goddess Mahankali.

The procession, which will take place in the afternoon, will traverse through the main thoroughfares of Shalibanda, Charminar, and Nayapul. The Ghatam will be ceremoniously immersed in the Musi River in the evening.

Numerous temples will participate in the procession, including Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandir in Haribowli, Mateshwari Muthyalamma Temple in Bela, Bangaru Maisamma Temple in Shalibanda, Nalla Pochamma and Mahankali Temple in Muradmahal and Bangaru Maisamma Temple in Sultanshahi.

HYDERABAD: Barring Secunderabad, all Mahankali temples in Hyderabad including the ones in Old City have been spruced up to celebrate Bonalu on Sunday. The prominent Lal Darwaza Mahankali Temple and the historic Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple, along with several other temples in the Old City, will host the main festivities. The temples have been adorned with special illumination, buntings, and festoons, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Stringent security measures have been implemented at all major Mahankali Temples. Various VIPs, including ministers, political leaders, and others, are expected to visit temples and seek the blessings of Goddess Mahankali. Separate queues for women have been arranged at the temple premises. This arrangement ensures that women can offer bonam, a sacred offering consisting of cooked rice, jaggery, curd, and neem leaves, to Goddess Sri Mahankali in a convenient and hassle-free manner.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The 11-day festival will culminate on Monday, with the oracle prediction known as Rangam, taking place at 11 am at the Akkanna Madanna Temple in Haribowli. This will be followed by a grand procession featuring a caparisoned elephant carrying the sacred ‘Ghatams’ of Goddess Mahankali. The procession, which will take place in the afternoon, will traverse through the main thoroughfares of Shalibanda, Charminar, and Nayapul. The Ghatam will be ceremoniously immersed in the Musi River in the evening. Numerous temples will participate in the procession, including Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandir in Haribowli, Mateshwari Muthyalamma Temple in Bela, Bangaru Maisamma Temple in Shalibanda, Nalla Pochamma and Mahankali Temple in Muradmahal and Bangaru Maisamma Temple in Sultanshahi.