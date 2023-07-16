Urban development authority in Hyderabad invites tenders for restoration of Mir Alam Mandi arch

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Mir Alam Mandi Kaman, an iconic arch near the historic Charminar, which has long been neglected and in a deteriorating state, is finally receiving attention from the government.

The Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) has taken the initiative to restore and renovate the arch, aiming to revive its former glory.

To prevent further deterioration, iron pillars were installed several months ago to provide support to the arch. Now, the entire weight of the Kaman relies on these pillars. The restoration and renovation project is estimated to cost Rs 92.50 lakh and is expected to be completed within six months, with a two-year defect liability period following completion.

Officials said they have received regular complaints about the arch’s ruin and the urgent need for restoration. Heritage activists have also raised concerns, stating that the condition of the kaman has worsened over time.

The constant passage of vehicles through the arch has contributed to the structural damage, with concrete chunks falling off due to vibrations.

In response to the complaints from different sections of people, the QQSUDA has invited bids from agencies to undertake the restoration work.

During a visit in September 2021, MA and UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar announced plans to restore the arch, emphasising its significance in reviving the historic Mir Alam Mandi market to its original grandeur.

