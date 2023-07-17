Alleged custodial death in Gachibowli station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An alleged custodial death took place in Gachibowli police station on Sunday. A man who was detained on Saturday night died in the police station. However, the police refuted the allegation and claimed that the man died due to a heart attack. They said that they had proof of the victim’s every movement in the police station from his detention to his death.

According to Gachibowli inspector James Babu, the deceased, identified as Nitish Kumar, 32, a security guard from Bihar, was taken into custody along with his two colleagues and two workers following a scuffle at a construction site in Gachibowli on Saturday night.A case was registered against them under Section 324 of IPC.

Nitish suffered a heart attack in the police station cell and collapsed. The police called for an ambulance and did CPR on him. The doctors at the hospital found his pulse falling and immediately shifted him to the emergency ward. But Nitish died within 10 minutes.Police registered a case and shifted the body of Nitish to the Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

Nitish came to the city to work as a security guard in Gachibowli.James said that a scuffle broke out between the security guards and the workers when the former refused to allow the latter to go out to have liquor. As per rules at the construction site, workers are not permitted to go out after 11 pm.

