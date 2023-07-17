Home Cities Hyderabad

Domalguda LPG leak fire: Lone survivor to perform last rites of relatives

The police investigation did not find any negligence on the part of the gas company, deeming it an accident and the case is said to be closed.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man who miraculously survived the Domalguda LPG leak fire had to witness the slow death of his wife, son, and relatives due to severe burns. The incident occurred a week ago when one of the deceased, Padma, residing in Golconda, invited her sister Nagamani and her family to celebrate Bonalu together.

The plan was for Nagamani, her husband Anand, and her son Vihan to join Padma’s family for a joyous occasion.As Nagamani, Anand, and Vihan arrived at Padma’s house, her daughter Dhanalakshmi and her children, Sharanya and Avi, also joined them, ready to partake in the festive meal. As Padma and Nagamani approached the stove to ignite it, the leaking gas cylinder triggered massive flames.

Anand, his wife, son, and Padma’s family were rushed to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, Dhanalaksmi’s daughter succumbed to her injuries, and within three days, the death toll rose to four as Padma, Dhanalakshmi, and Abhinav also passed away on the same day. On Sunday, Nagamani and Vihan were also reported dead. Meanwhile, Anand continues to fight for his life, while Dhanalakshmi’s husband is now left with the responsibility of cremating the bodies.

On July 11, Domalguda police registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC after neighbours reported the fire incident. The police investigation did not find any negligence on the part of the gas company, deeming it an accident and the case is said to be closed.

