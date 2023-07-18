Bonalu concludes with immersion of ghatams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two-day Bonalu festivities concluded on Monday evening in the Old City, with the ceremonial immersion of the Goddess Mahankali’s ‘ghatams’ near the banks of River Musi at Nayapul Mahankali temple.

A grand procession featuring elephants carrying the ghatam of Goddess Mahankali was inaugurated by Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police CV Anand at Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandir in Haribowli. Many other Mahankali temples, including the one at Lal Darwaza, joined the procession as it made its way through Bela, Sudha Talkies, Nehru Statue, Lal Darwaza X roads, Shahalibanda, Charminar, Gulzar House and Patherghatti, before reaching Nayapul Mahankali temple.

Along the procession route, hundreds of devotees gathered to witness the procession of ghatams, eagerly lining the streets from Lal Darwaza to Nayapul.

Potharajus, adorned with whips, mesmerised the crowd with their dance performances. Cultural artists from various parts of the State also entertained the spectators during the procession. After performing special prayers, the ghatams were ceremoniously immersed in the Musi River at Nayapul, symbolising the conclusion of the festival.

Several temples including Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple in Haribowli, Mateshwari Muthyalamma temple in Bela, and Mahankali temple in Muradmahal, Bangaru Maisamma temple in Sultanshahi, and Mahankali temples in Gowlipura, Lal Darwaza, Kotla Ali Jah, and Miralam Mandi, among others participated in the procession.

