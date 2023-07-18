Brown cotton: Sustainability through natural fabrics

Bhanuja Paladi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Brown cotton refers to the cotton fibres which naturally possess a brown colour. It is known for its organic and sustainable nature. It is local to the state of Karnataka and is believed to have originated in the Andes of South America. It has gained recognition for its eco-conscious and lack of chemical dye usage in its production as compared to white cotton.

This natural dyed cotton also comes in green, red and shades of brown. The yarn used in brown cotton does not need any treatment or one can say, is quite limited. It also takes less usage of water, chemicals, dyes and energy to make the final product which in turn results in the decrease of toxic and disposal waste.

When asked about the main aspect that sets brown cotton apart from regular one, Alankrutha Chandra Tadepalli and Meher Gundavarum, the founders of Elephant in your clothing line, said, “That is resource utilisation. Being an indigenous variety, brown cotton has the capability of using less than 85 per cent of water than conventional cotton and can be rain-fed. Also, the pastel brown colour is subtle on the eyes and reduces the requirement for water-intensive dyeing. The seed is Non-GMO. In addition to this, its naturally pigmented fibres provide UV-ray protection and are also less deteriorating in nature.”

As per reports, this type of cotton yarn is also pest and drought resistant and has a low twist which is softer and more comfortable on skin than the conventional cotton. As per Texas Tech University, the brown colour of the cotton becomes stronger after laundering or exposure to sun and the green variety of this cotton is less stable or fades with time.

Some consumers appreciate the beauty of this natural and earthy aesthetic of colour-changing in brown cotton. Nevertheless, it is important to note that brown cotton is comparatively rare and is not widely sold in the market due to it being a non-industrialised variety of cotton.

The production requires special techniques of farming and yields less per acre. Hence, it may be relatively more expensive and difficult to find. However, in the future, its environmental benefits and sustainable nature have huge potential to compete as an alternative to traditional cotton.

“Any natural fabric puts its people and the planet first rather than profit. It’s like a cape for the environment, fighting off harmful chemicals, reducing water waste and boosting soil health. By wearing it you become a superhero for a better future - protecting yourself and the planet,” concludes Alankrutha.

