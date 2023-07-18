Government to support entrepreneurial spirit among pupils

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an effort to foster confidence and promote mental and emotional well-being among students, the State government has announced the implementation of socio-emotional skill training, starting from the current academic year 2023-24.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, during a review meeting, said that the initiative draws cues from the education model followed in Delhi.

The Minister emphasised that this training programme aims to equip students with the necessary tools to effectively manage anxiety, combat negative thoughts, and develop an optimistic mindset towards the future.

As part of the programme, one school per district will be selected to receive specialised training. A total of 200 teachers from selected schools will undergo training to facilitate the implementation of socio-emotional skill development.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial talent from a young age, the Minister announced plans to encourage business innovation among students.

In the first phase, 24 model schools across eight districts will be chosen to promote business innovation, with a target of 2,500 students participating.

To support their endeavours, the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2,000 for each innovation.

Additionally, special exhibitions will be organised to showcase their entrepreneurial ideas and motivate them to become aspiring entrepreneurs in the future.

