IRCTC introduces Ganga Ramayan Yatra

HYDERABAD: The IRCTC has unveiled a new tour package, Ganga Ramayan Yatra, allowing travellers from Hyderabad to embark on a pilgrimage to holy shrines in north India, including Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayag, Sarnath, and Naimisharanya. The duration of the tour is five nights and six days, with scheduled departures on July 26, August 9 and August 27.

The tour package prices start from Rs 26,850 for triple occupancy, Rs 27,800 for double occupancy, and Rs 33,900 for single occupancy.

The journey commences with a flight from Hyderabad to Varanasi. On the final day, the tour concludes with a return to Hyderabad from Lucknow. The itinerary encompasses a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Ganga Ghats in Varanasi.

Due to restrictions on bus access to Varanasi ghats and temples, IRCTC advised tourists to arrange their own transportation, such as auto-rickshaws, to visit the temple and ghats at their own expense.

On the second day, tourists can explore Sarnath and local attractions in Varanasi, including a visit to the Birla temple. The following day, tourists will visit Prayagraj, including the Alopi Devi temple and Triveni Sangam, before departing for Ayodhya, where they will spend the night.

Day four is dedicated to exploring the temples in Ayodhya, after which the group will head to Lucknow. On the subsequent days, tourists will visit Naimisharanya for a full day and explore Bara Imambara before concluding the tour.

IRCTC informed that the itinerary and flight timings are subject to change based on operational issues or local circumstances and the availability of facilities and quality of infrastructure may vary locally. It also said that travellers should be aware that some temples may not be accessible by large buses. In such cases, tourists may need to utilise local transport, such as auto-rickshaws, or make alternative arrangements.

It has also advised tourists to carry packed food items or snacks such as biscuits, dry fruits, and peanuts. Additionally, those planning to perform specific pujas or rituals at temples, which may require additional time, should arrange their own transportation back to the hotel.

