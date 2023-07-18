Juice up your morning with Morning Risers Party

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coldpressed has brought back the Morning Risers Party for health enthusiasts. The highly anticipated fitness event, the Morning Risers Party returned to the city for its 10th edition on Sunday. NColdpressed, known for promoting healthy lifestyles, organised the event to encourage Hyderabadis to kickstart their day with a burst of energy. Fitness fanatics and enthusiasts gathered at the REPETE Brewery and Kitchen in Jubilee Hills on a Sunday morning for an invigorating session of Zumba and yoga.

The event, guided by fitness expert Vijaya Tupurani and her team, featured an exciting combination of heart-pumping Zumba routines and relaxing yoga exercises. Actress Karuna Bhushan participated in the event as an energetic cheerleader and kept the other participants motivated throughout the session. Attendees left the venue feeling both energised and relaxed, ready to conquer the day ahead.

To keep everyone charged and pumped, the training session involved constant engagement and interaction. In addition to the fantastic workout, participants enjoyed a nutritious breakfast, cold-pressed juices, and takeaway goodies, all included in the entry ticket priced at Rs 499.

Notably, the Morning Risers Party is a charitable event that aims at making a difference in the lives of the needy. All proceeds from the event were donated to the Arunodaya Foundation, dedicated to supporting orphaned and underprivileged children, including those suffering from HIV AIDS. The initiative was the brainchild of Amitesh Sharma, the founder of NColdpressed.

“Usually people do charity and then forget. MRP is an initiative where once you become a part of it, you never forget the experience. It is curated in such a way that only the people who want to make a difference in society are involved,” said Shivangi Singh, Branding and Corporate Sales Head of NColdpressed.

“A fitness company, NCold Press is a cold-pressed juice brand. Our juices do not have sugar, water, or preservatives added to them. We are very particular about the details, the quality and the experiences we are creating,” said Singh, while talking about the company.

“Each and every person who comes, who pays for the ticket, who is joining the event, we make sure that they experience the event in such a way that they remember it forever. The same thing happened today. We had organised it after two and a half years due to COVID and it was completely house full,” she added.

“We wanted to do something with the taste and health of the audience. We have a combination of specific juices, for example, one of the juices which were present at the venue today is a premium juice, which has carrot, ginger, cucumber and pineapple in it. We are experts in creating combination-specific juices. We are also doing subscription juices and delivering them to their doorstep,” Singh said.

Talking about their growth plan, she said, “We want to go really aggressive on these subscription models. We want people to actually embrace the idea, we want it to be a lifestyle actually. In a 135ml bottle, we add one and a half carrots. We want people to experience health and goodness in a juice bottle. We also have breakfast juices and detox juices. Along with this, we are giving food bowl salad boxes, so we are completely on the health side.”

The celebrity star Karuna Bhushan was there to support the participants. Talking about her experience, she said, “I got such wonderful, positive and good vibes. I enjoyed it completely. It was nice and pleasant, to be active, dancing and doing Zumba. The main cause was for children who are actually in need. NColdpressed has taken this step and I was happy and proud to be a part of it. I always support such events.” Talking about her career, she said that she is looking forward to movies and serials. “Right now I’m not doing any project. Recently, I finished shooting for Vaidehi Parinayam, I had a villain role in the TV series which I loved playing,” she said.

A huge success, the event left the participants with a renewed enthusiasm for their fitness journeys, all while contributing to a noble cause. The event was sponsored by pTron, a budget tech-wearables brand and others.

