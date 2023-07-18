Pearls; a timeless affair

Nivedya Raman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did you know that pearls are one of the oldest gemstones to be discovered on earth? Rooman Deb, Associate Lecturer, History at St Francis College for Women says, “Pearls were first worn by a Persian princess in 420 BC. They were passed down over centuries and reached the Chinese royalty in 2300 BC. In ancient Rome, pearls were considered a symbol of luxury and multiple laws were passed for the pearls to remain with the royals.”

Now, when we look back over all these, we cannot believe but wonder how these pearls ended up in Hyderabad, and how the city came to be known as the City of Pearls.

“Pearls first came to Hyderabad because of the Nizams. The love that Nizams had for gemstones made it hard for them to resist this beauty. Pearls were brought as an exhibit, business and through families,” explains Rooman. Pearls not just added to the beauty factor, but were also the pride of the Nizams. Soon after pearls were produced in large scales, and received immense love and warmth from the locals.

Vijay from Navdurga Jewellers says that the main reason for the success of pearls was that, “Pearls are versatile in nature. You can find pearls that are cheap to the most expensive ones, which makes them accessible for all classes.”

Adding to these suggestions, Anand Gupta from Omprakash Jewellers, who has worked as a pearl expert for several years says, “There are many types of pearls, but the one associated with Hyderabad are Basara pearls. Basara pearls are a kind of natural gem that originated in the Persian Gulf. What makes these pearls different is the fact that they are produced by a particular kind of oysters found in the Persian region only.”

Keeping in mind the current trends, what sets pearls apart from its other competitors? “Pearl is also known as the queen of jewels for a reason. Pearls merge with every outfit, and have their own value and beauty,” said Anand. Next time, if you’re confused about whether to wear pearls or not, don’t worry, they will never go out of style.

