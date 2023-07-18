ServiceNow opens innovation centre in knowledge city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, inaugurated its innovation centre in Knowledge City on Monday. Designed to serve as a digital incubation hub, the centre offers Indian enterprises the opportunity to model, demonstrate, and stress-test their digital roadmaps, including initiatives such as generative AI, hyper-automation, and low-code apps. The centre aims to empower businesses to deliver enhanced experiences for their customers and employees.

With nine purpose-built rooms, the innovation centre provides a collaborative environment for companies to develop customised digital blueprints and scale their business strategies effectively. Moreover, the hub will facilitate on-demand training sessions involving academia, customers, and partners who are committed to upskilling Indian citizens.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT & Industries, expressed his enthusiasm for the ServiceNow innovation centre, emphasising its potential to transform the operations and digital expertise of Indian enterprises. He further stated that this investment not only brings opportunities to the state and its people but also strengthens Hyderabad’s position as a leading technology hub.

ServiceNow aims to revolutionize the way Indian enterprises build digital businesses, enabling them to improve work processes significantly. By establishing the Innovation Centre in Hyderabad, customers gain direct access to ServiceNow’s engineers, leveraging the company’s largest development centre outside of the USA.

This collaboration allows businesses to integrate emerging technologies tailored to their specific needs and align with their overall business strategies.

