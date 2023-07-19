Home Cities Hyderabad

Only one or two assistant professors joined duty: DME

During the counselling for assistant professors through promotions on Tuesday, only 189 vacancies were revealed.

Published: 19th July 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr K Ramesh Reddy, the Director of Medical Education, has stated that only one to two associate professors out of the recently recruited thousands have joined their duties.

He responded to the protest organised by doctors against the counselling of associate professors in front of the DME hospital in Koti, expressing that some individuals are needlessly causing confusion and hindering the counselling process.

The protest was organised to demand the government disclose all the postings of associate professors in the State. The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association claimed that there are 900 vacancies for associate professors in the State.

However, during the counselling for assistant professors through promotions on Tuesday, only 189 vacancies were revealed.

In a statement given to the media, the DME clarified that the counselling process for assistant professor and associate professor promotions had been transparently implemented for the past five years. The government has established new medical colleges and has issued orders to prioritise filling the positions in these colleges according to the norms of the NMC.

