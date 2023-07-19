Soulful Sufi night

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recently a captivating evening unfolded at Lamakaan as the cultural space came alive with the resonating melodies of poet and singer, Vipul Rikhi. The air was filled with the soulful compositions of Saint Kabir and other Bhakti-Sufi poets, casting a spell on the packed audience of over 60 people.

Vipul Rikhi’s performance was nothing short of enchanting, as he not only delivered flawless renditions of these timeless songs but also shared his insightful interpretations, further enhancing the listeners’ experience. His melodious voice echoed through the venue, leaving the attendees deeply moved and enriched by the profound essence of the poetic verses.

Vipul Rikhi is a multifaceted artist, encompassing the roles of poet, fiction writer, translator, and singer. His profound involvement with the oral traditions of Kabir, as well as other Bhakti and Sufi poets, spans over a decade. He has authored the novel 2012 Nights, the poetry collection Bleed, and co-authored I Saw Myself: Journeys with Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai alongside Shabnam Virmani.

Vipul Rikhi’s work with the Kabir Project encompasses various creative endeavours, specifically, the creation of the extensive digital archive known as Ajab Shahar. He is currently based in Goa and performs widely, particularly in the folk music traditions, showcasing his deep love for singing mystic poetry.

The event at Lamakaan soothed listeners with his renditions of Kya leke aayo re bande, kya leke jaayega, Jee chahe sheesha ban jaa, jee chahe toh paimana, Guru gobind dono khade, kaake laagu paaye and more.

“Different people have different ways of worship, someone prays with beads, some go to the graves. They are all wrong in the end. Someone goes to Mecca, someone to Varanasi, they are both in the grip of death. Kabir says I am no one’s and no one is mine,” explains Vipul before breaking into one of Kabir’s poems. “Minds, love and bodies die but the desire never dies. Real death comes only with the death of desire,” he further explains.

The songs included Meerabai’s songs such as Aao piya in naiyan mein. “With the rosary of death, I meet my beloved. I only know my own practice. I drowned in the colour of love, taking the name of Shaam, I became Shaam,” he interprets Meera.

Swaying along with the voice of the singer, the audience members left no opportunity to appreciate the heart-touching words of the poet, showing admiration with thunderous applause. The pin-drop silence between the songs prevailed as the artiste explained the poems before beginning with a new one. “It was a blissful experience,” said Smitha, an English teacher who had come to attend the show.

