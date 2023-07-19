Style and Sustainability

Sharon Dasari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) Style Tatva is all set to bring out its third edition in the city on July 22 and 23 at Hitex Exhibition Center. After two successful editions in the past, it has come again but with a different take on it, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals it is curated with the soul of sustainability with their vision standing on four strong pillars, “Sustain Her Health, Sustain Her Education, Sustain Her Goals, Sustain Her Culture”.

This exhibition is also a platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase their work across categories like jewellery, fashion, social enterprise, designer apparel, heritage weaves, home decor and startups. This platform also caters to 200 homegrown artisanal brands and provides an opportunity to talk and voice out for Telia Rumals, a dying craft originating from Chirala in Andhra Pradesh.

Asmita Marwa, an Internationally renowned designer and artist for Indian fusion and sustainable fashion, graced the event as the chief guest. “Sustainable fashion became my world, I’ve been doing it for a while and it is in-built for me. I studied psychology, I thought I’ll become one. But I was always creative as a child. Arts was my favourite subject.

So I knew I had to express myself through design. That’s how my journey started,” says Asmita. Talking about Style Tatva, she mentions how it is a great initiative and how it is heartening to see the care and effective measures are being taken up by the organisation to not generate too much waste. “Everything is compostable and recyclable, which is wonderful because in a large exhibition like this being mindful creates a large impact on the environment on a huge scale and it is very encouraging.

They’ve given a platform for artisans, weavers and designers. I’m going to be there, I’m looking forward to meeting the weavers and artisans,” adds Asmita. Upon asking about where she draws the line between cultural appropriation and appreciation while infusing different cultures in her designs, “A garment has to tell a story and if there is a story to tell, you will cherish it.

I make beautiful jackets, I source textiles and embroideries from different parts of the world, Southeast Asia, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. And when I put that story on canvas, for me that story is my art piece, my canvas. And I make sure to tell my client where I sourced each piece from, whether this is sourced from Afghanistan or Gujarat, I give it that respect and it’s like a collage of various things. You need to respect every culture,” sums up Asmita.

