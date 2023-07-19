Take prompt action to address rain-related issues: Mayor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In light of rains lashing across the State, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi has directed all GHMC zonal commissioners, superintendent engineers and DRF teams to remain vigilant and take immediate action to prevent any incidents resulting from the ongoing heavy rains across the city.

The Mayor advised the EVDM staff to regularly remove accumulated water and ensure that the roads remain free from water stagnation. The officials of all circles were cautioned to be alert as there is a forecast of continuous heavy rainfall in the upcoming days. Zonal, circle and ward-level officials were given specific instructions to prevent incidents caused by the rains.

The Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) stressed the importance of providing specific details when filing grievances, such as the incident’s exact location on a map, photos, the type of complaint, and a contact phone number.

To report rain-related incidents and request assistance, citizens can contact the EVDM through their official social media handles or call the helpline numbers 9000113667 or 040-29555500.

