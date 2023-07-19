Understanding ADHD

Sharon Dasari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A worrying tendency in our daily lives is the frivolous usage of medical terms like OCD, ADHD, and depression. Referring to ordinary actions and fleeting emotions in our day-to-day life we label them unknowingly with these medical terms. The casual usage of such terms not only trivialises the genuine understanding of the conditions but also perpetuates misconceptions regarding mental health. Such is a growing concern about overdiagnosing Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Dr Harini Atturu, Psychiatrist, at CARE Hospital says, “ADHD is overdiagnosed and misdiagnosed.”

Further adding to it, she mentions how it is concerning to parents as there is no standardised test to diagnose ADHD, as it completely depends on clinical tests. “No CT scan or any scan can show the symptoms, it depends on clinical tests, how and why a child responds in different situations,” adds Dr Harini.

Factors such as lack of proper awareness, pressure to perform academically, and the influence of pharmaceutical interventions contribute to the overdiagnosis, potentially leading to unnecessary medication and stigmatisation of individuals who may not genuinely have the disorder. ADHD is a spectrum. Dr Mazher Ali, Psychiatrist, at CARE Hospital, talks about a few symptoms that can be looked out for in school or at home, “Fidgeting, tapping hands, squirming,” are a few, says Dr Ali.

Adding to it, he mentioned how they make tiny mistakes while writing with E’s and I’s, they blurt out answers without thinking, and do not like anything that requires sustained concentration or cannot sit in one place. “With practice, they can cope,” says Dr Harini, she also mentions how kids with ADHD may be slightly dyslexic, and won’t read the complete word, they assume it differently which affects their academics, they tend to think about something only if it is in front of them otherwise they are in a different dimension. But mindful meditation could help them to get a grip on their thoughts.

It is essential to strike a delicate balance between early intervention and avoiding unnecessary medicalisation. “There are three stages, mild-moderate, and severity of hyperactivity and impulsivity,” says Dr Harini. The main signs of ADHD, such as impulsivity, hyperactivity, and inattentiveness, can impair a person’s capacity to do tasks efficiently in a variety of contexts. Individuals may unwittingly use maladaptive coping techniques to reduce stress and anxiety.

These poor coping mechanisms might take the form of procrastination, diversion, avoiding obligations, and hastily seeking fast gratification. “Individuals with ADHD cannot process what is right and wrong, they fall for bad coping mechanisms like smoking, drinking, and abuse of drugs,” concludes Dr Harini.

HYDERABAD: A worrying tendency in our daily lives is the frivolous usage of medical terms like OCD, ADHD, and depression. Referring to ordinary actions and fleeting emotions in our day-to-day life we label them unknowingly with these medical terms. The casual usage of such terms not only trivialises the genuine understanding of the conditions but also perpetuates misconceptions regarding mental health. Such is a growing concern about overdiagnosing Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Dr Harini Atturu, Psychiatrist, at CARE Hospital says, “ADHD is overdiagnosed and misdiagnosed.” Further adding to it, she mentions how it is concerning to parents as there is no standardised test to diagnose ADHD, as it completely depends on clinical tests. “No CT scan or any scan can show the symptoms, it depends on clinical tests, how and why a child responds in different situations,” adds Dr Harini. Factors such as lack of proper awareness, pressure to perform academically, and the influence of pharmaceutical interventions contribute to the overdiagnosis, potentially leading to unnecessary medication and stigmatisation of individuals who may not genuinely have the disorder. ADHD is a spectrum. Dr Mazher Ali, Psychiatrist, at CARE Hospital, talks about a few symptoms that can be looked out for in school or at home, “Fidgeting, tapping hands, squirming,” are a few, says Dr Ali.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Adding to it, he mentioned how they make tiny mistakes while writing with E’s and I’s, they blurt out answers without thinking, and do not like anything that requires sustained concentration or cannot sit in one place. “With practice, they can cope,” says Dr Harini, she also mentions how kids with ADHD may be slightly dyslexic, and won’t read the complete word, they assume it differently which affects their academics, they tend to think about something only if it is in front of them otherwise they are in a different dimension. But mindful meditation could help them to get a grip on their thoughts. It is essential to strike a delicate balance between early intervention and avoiding unnecessary medicalisation. “There are three stages, mild-moderate, and severity of hyperactivity and impulsivity,” says Dr Harini. The main signs of ADHD, such as impulsivity, hyperactivity, and inattentiveness, can impair a person’s capacity to do tasks efficiently in a variety of contexts. Individuals may unwittingly use maladaptive coping techniques to reduce stress and anxiety. These poor coping mechanisms might take the form of procrastination, diversion, avoiding obligations, and hastily seeking fast gratification. “Individuals with ADHD cannot process what is right and wrong, they fall for bad coping mechanisms like smoking, drinking, and abuse of drugs,” concludes Dr Harini.