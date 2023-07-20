Discover the World Without Breaking the Bank

Nivedya Raman By

HYDERABAD: Beachy vacation? A long walk around the mountains? Doesn’t this sound exciting? The only problem is the budget. Managing expenses and finding the right way to travel can sometimes get extremely difficult. CE catches up with Hyderabadis to know about their travel stories done on a budget.

Bhanuja Paladi who recently went on a trip to Mumbai says, “I planned this trip for almost four months. As we were planning to travel by flight, we had to start searching much earlier, especially booking flights if you’re planning a family trip on a budget. For hotels, we had a few contacts who helped us with some affordable ones around. We invested more in our travel and shopping rather than going for a luxurious stay. We took all the local transport to explore the city. Overall, this trip was a success because we were able to strategise it months before we actually went there.”

Tammima Fathima, another local says, “I usually plan small trips, mostly for one or two days as it’s more affordable and a good break from the usual routine. I do my research for one-two week to select the location, based on the distance. And after that, we see if we can travel on our own, or we should rent a vehicle for a day. I look for affordable resorts which are below Rs 1,000. In this way, our total trip expense is managed within Rs 5,000.”

According to PA Raman, who keeps travelling a lot, sticking to a pre-planned budget is difficult. “You can never have an accurate budget, and can never stick to your budget. First, plan your places, and then look for accommodation. Look for all the local sites that are famous. Travel usually takes up most of the budget, in that case, try looking for cheaper accommodation. For a middle-class family of four going for a trip can easily cost more than Rs 50,000. Cutting down on shopping and accommodation, taking local transport and cheaper travel options can save up a lot.”

Bhoomi Sri, who went on a solo trip to Arunachalam temple, says, “This was my first solo trip, and I made prior arrangements for travelling and accommodation. I took a train and a seven-seater car, where the expenses are shared by a group. For food and local sightseeing, I check out different vlogs as they guide me better.” Sudha Ramaswamy plans an entire budget before going on any trip.

“I first plan on my what’s and where’s and how much amount I have to spend for all my basic needs. For my Shirdi trip, I checked the travel option that suits me the best. I believe in comfortable travel and don’t mind spending a little extra on it as well. I then look for accommodation, in a hotel or at my relative’s place. If it’s a hotel, I see if it has complimentary food available which might cost a little more, or if not, I look for local food places. I never keep my budget tight, and always carry extra money for all the miscellaneous expenses that might arise.”

Alekhya Lakshman says, "I’m bad at planning things but there are a few things I check before I travel- firstly, the place according to the weather and book my tickets well in advance as I get it for a better price. Next my criteria is to choose a hotel would be a decent room with a neat washroom (very particular about this) and a nice view from the room. After I started taking my baby, recently to Madurai, I generally check for the kettle, fridge and 24/7 room service apart from the mentioned things above. Booking all these in advance manages our budget to an extent but we cannot fix on a particular number as it’s not possible when on vacation.”

