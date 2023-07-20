The magic of scent; exploring the psychology of our sense of smell

Nivedya Raman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The smell from a newborn, the perfume you used in your last trip and the smell from your room, how does it make you feel? Not difficult to visualise right? What makes it easier to remember things associated with smell?

Dr Divya Sarah Lal, a psychology professor from St Francis College for Women, says, “The sense of smell is powerful and has the ability to trigger vivid memories and emotions. Unlike our other senses, which are processed by the cortex before being sent to the emotional centres of the brain, smells have a direct pathway to these regions. This direct connection is what makes scent so powerful in evoking emotions and memories. When one inhales any scent, the molecules from the scent travel from the olfactory receptors in the nose to the olfactory bulb in the brain. From here the receptors carry the information to the key regions in the brain, which trigger the memories and emotions.”

There are two major emotions associated with smell, that is traumatic and happy ones. “Traumatic ones can include imprisoned survivors, abused victims. One such case study is of Sarah, a survivor of childhood abuse. One particular memory that she still remembers is the smell of old books and cigarettes. Her abuser was a heavy smoker, and as she would sit in his study, her nose was assaulted with a mixture of smoke and books, even after so many years the memories keep haunting her, every time she smells books or cigarettes,” shares Dr Divya.

K Sakshi, a perfume lover says that “I personally love fruity, and fresh-smelling perfumes. They keep me active and happy all day. Apart from this, they boost my self-confidence and create a positive mindset. The days I don’t wear perfume, I usually am very sad, and lack motivation to do anything.”These smells can leave a lasting impression on a person, especially if it’s a traumatic one. The emotions associated with it, somehow shape our perception of the scent and our response to it.

A case study conducted by Rachel Herz, a psychologist at Brown University examined the association between smelling certain scents and the emotional response they gathered. The study found that the participant's emotional states were gradually affected by the smell they were exposed to. Scents can also impact our decision-making ability and our behaviour. Pleasant smells from a restaurant can increase the likelihood of customers buying from there. On the other side, unpleasant or foul smells can affect our moods badly.

“Different smells can evoke different emotions, and this is subjective to each individual, as their core memories associated with that particular scent is different. Some tips to enhance your sense of smell according to Dr Divya are:

Be aware of yourself

Pay attention to the stimulation around you

Closely observe, and try distinguishing various smells

In conclusion, the magic of scent lies in its ability to our consciousness, emotional response and vivid memories. Exploring the psychology of our sense of smell not only helps us understand the human mindset but also enhances our overall well-being.

