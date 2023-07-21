Inspired by 'Gang', man poses as ACB officer, extorts Rs 70 lakh; arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fake Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officer, inspired by the movie 'Gang', has been resorting to extortion of officials and innocent people, is now behind bars.

Nutheti Jayakrishna, who was previously charged in 34 cases and who is currently facing four cases in the state has the talent to act like an ACB officer and fleece money. He committed several such crimes in the two Telugu states besides resorting to snatching.

Using 200 fake SIM cards, and about 100 technical instruments, he made Rs 70 lakhs by cheating the officials and others. According to SOT DCP Rasheed, the fake ACB officer is from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh but he also lived in Bengaluru for a brief period of time where he along with a friend committed a few offences. Initially, Jayakrishna, after completing his studies in Anantapur, moved to Hyderabad to take coaching for the SI exam and worked as a salesman simultaneously.

He then tried his hand at committing crimes with the snatching in 2017 and was booked by Anantapur IV Town police. In 2019, he met one Srinath Reddy in Bengaluru and together they extorted money from officials posing as ACB officers for which he was booked at Vajrakur police station. In the same year, Jayakrishna along with his college friends Raghavendra and Ramchandra formed a gang and committed 16 snatchings in Anantapur police stations.

In different cases registered in Anantapur, Pulivendula, Pedana, Eluru, and Nellore, he posed as MVI Inspector and Revenue official, ACB Officer, and extorted money from officials. The DCP said: “In a recent case registered with III Town Siddipet police, he called one Brahmana Rao, Civil Supplies officer of Siddipet District and introduced himself as ACB officer and demanded three lakhs for not taking any action against him.”

Multiple departments fell victim

SOT DCP Rasheed said that employees of departments like Irrigation, Electricity, education, BC Welfare, Social welfare, Handloom and textile, Food Safety, Tourism, Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Markfed, Civil Supplies in Vikarabad, Medchal, Mancherial, Warangal, Hyderabad, Sangareddy districts fell victims to the accused, Nutheti Jayakrishna, who used over 200 fake SIM cards, and about 100 technical instruments to fleece money

HYDERABAD: A fake Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officer, inspired by the movie 'Gang', has been resorting to extortion of officials and innocent people, is now behind bars. Nutheti Jayakrishna, who was previously charged in 34 cases and who is currently facing four cases in the state has the talent to act like an ACB officer and fleece money. He committed several such crimes in the two Telugu states besides resorting to snatching. Using 200 fake SIM cards, and about 100 technical instruments, he made Rs 70 lakhs by cheating the officials and others. According to SOT DCP Rasheed, the fake ACB officer is from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh but he also lived in Bengaluru for a brief period of time where he along with a friend committed a few offences. Initially, Jayakrishna, after completing his studies in Anantapur, moved to Hyderabad to take coaching for the SI exam and worked as a salesman simultaneously.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He then tried his hand at committing crimes with the snatching in 2017 and was booked by Anantapur IV Town police. In 2019, he met one Srinath Reddy in Bengaluru and together they extorted money from officials posing as ACB officers for which he was booked at Vajrakur police station. In the same year, Jayakrishna along with his college friends Raghavendra and Ramchandra formed a gang and committed 16 snatchings in Anantapur police stations. In different cases registered in Anantapur, Pulivendula, Pedana, Eluru, and Nellore, he posed as MVI Inspector and Revenue official, ACB Officer, and extorted money from officials. The DCP said: “In a recent case registered with III Town Siddipet police, he called one Brahmana Rao, Civil Supplies officer of Siddipet District and introduced himself as ACB officer and demanded three lakhs for not taking any action against him.” Multiple departments fell victim SOT DCP Rasheed said that employees of departments like Irrigation, Electricity, education, BC Welfare, Social welfare, Handloom and textile, Food Safety, Tourism, Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Markfed, Civil Supplies in Vikarabad, Medchal, Mancherial, Warangal, Hyderabad, Sangareddy districts fell victims to the accused, Nutheti Jayakrishna, who used over 200 fake SIM cards, and about 100 technical instruments to fleece money