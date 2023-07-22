Air Chief Marshal attends HPS investiture event

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Public School (HPS) celebrated its annual investiture ceremony on Friday. The event, graced by Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, aimed to foster a sense of leadership among the student body.

Addressing the students, Chaudhari emphasised the importance of compassionate, ethical, and visionary leadership. He encouraged the students to embark on a journey of continuous learning and growth, urging them never to stop seeking knowledge and refining their leadership abilities.

The ceremony was also attended by distinguished guests Gareth Wynn Owne, the British Deputy High Commissioner, and Karan Bilimoria, an alumnus of HPS and a member of the House of Lords. Bilimoria shared valuable insights about leadership, emphasising the significance of empowering others and working towards positive change with integrity and empathy. He inspired the students to become agents of progress and advocates for inclusivity wherever they go.

During the event, deserving students were appointed to various leadership positions in the student council. These leadership roles, including that of house prefects and captains, are aimed at empowering students to lead by example, represent their peers, and contribute positively to the school community. The chief guest inspected the student troops of 152 NCC Cadets from the Army, Navy, Air Force wings.

The head boy and head girl shared their experiences and expressed gratitude to the teachers and parents for their guidance and support. The ceremony served as a moment to acknowledge and appreciate the achievements, talents, contributions, and commitment of the students to the school, motivating them to continue striving for excellence and raising the bar for themselves.

